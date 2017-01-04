Hightower rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on three carries in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Hightower ran a stretch to the left for his third touchdown in as many weeks. Few 30-year-old running backs get much attention in free agency, which is Hightower's next stop. His skill set might translate best down by the Bayou, but don't be surprised if he has a number of suitors given his ability to both barrel through defenders near the goal line and contribute in the passing game.