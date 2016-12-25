Hightower gained 29 yards on eight rushes and secured his only target for 11 yards in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs.

Hightower played a clear second fiddle to backfield mate Mark Ingram, as the latter received 10 additional touches on the ground, and two more targets through the air. The 30-year old's involvement in the offense has been on a downward trend in recent weeks, with Hightower seeing single-digit carries in three of the past four games. He did score two touchdowns in the only game during that span in which he saw double-digit totes, Week 15 versus the Cardinals. The veteran will try to close out the season on a strong note against the Falcons in Week 17, but could once again find himself as only a complementary option to Ingram.