Saints' Travaris Cadet: Catches touchdown in Week 16
Cadet caught two passes for 16 yards, including a 11-yard touchdown, in Saturday's win against the Buccaneers.
Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower dominated the backfield workload, but Cadet made the most of his limited opportunities count, hauling in both of his targets. Although Cadet has now caught a touchdown in back-to-back weeks, the receiving back is still only an option in deeper PPR leagues. The Saints will face the Falcons in Week 17.
More News
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Scores first touchdown since Week 1•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Four receptions in Week 14•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Most yards all season•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Active in Week 12 versus Rams•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Questionable to play•
-
Saints' Travaris Cadet: Inactive Thursday•