Cadet caught two passes for 16 yards, including a 11-yard touchdown, in Saturday's win against the Buccaneers.

Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower dominated the backfield workload, but Cadet made the most of his limited opportunities count, hauling in both of his targets. Although Cadet has now caught a touchdown in back-to-back weeks, the receiving back is still only an option in deeper PPR leagues. The Saints will face the Falcons in Week 17.