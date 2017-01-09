Cadet gained 19 yards on four carries and another 281 yards on 40 receptions in 2016. He also scored four touchdowns, including one in each of the season's final three games, and managed 144 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

Cadet didn't offer much as a ball carrier, but he once again excelled as a receiver and even chipped in as a kickoff returner, too. The fifth-year pro is not a particularly exciting fantasy asset -- outside of deeper PPR leagues -- but the Saints value his contributions. Cadet is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it would be surprising to see him leave New Orleans after unsuccessful stints in New England and San Francisco in 2015.