Davison is scheduled for shoulder surgery on Thursday, NOLA.com reports.

Davison started 15 games at nose tackle for the Saints this season and logged the second-most snaps out of any defensive tackle in the league. However, he reportedly played through a torn labrum -- in addition to a separate foot injury -- since Week 4. Assuming the procedure goes well Thursday, Davison should be ready to go in time for the start of offseason activities.