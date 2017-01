Bell had 87 tackles (61 solo), one sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 16 games in 2016.

Bell did not play a single snap in Week 1, but the rookie's role quickly grew and he actually replaced Jairius Byrd as the Saints' starting free safety in Week 4. Byrd is a potential cap casualty this offseason, but even if he returns to New Orleans, Bell should return as the starter in 2017.