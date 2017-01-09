Saints' Wil Lutz: Hits 33 consecutive kicks
Lutz made 28 of 34 field goals and 49 of 50 extra points in 2016.
Lutz capped an eventful rookie season by making 33 consecutive successful kicks -- 13 field goals and 20 extra points -- which came on the heels of a stretch that included two blocks returned for scores, including the game-deciding points in a loss to the Broncos. Backed by the Saints' high-powered offense, which led the league in yards per game and was second in scoring, Lutz finished fifth among kickers in total scoring in 2016. With a booming leg and, presumably, another year with quarterback Drew Brees at the helm of the offense, Lutz should again be a fantasy asset in 2017.