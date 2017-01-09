Lutz made 28 of 34 field goals and 49 of 50 extra points in 2016.

Lutz capped an eventful rookie season by making 33 consecutive successful kicks -- 13 field goals and 20 extra points -- which came on the heels of a stretch that included two blocks returned for scores, including the game-deciding points in a loss to the Broncos. Backed by the Saints' high-powered offense, which led the league in yards per game and was second in scoring, Lutz finished fifth among kickers in total scoring in 2016. With a booming leg and, presumably, another year with quarterback Drew Brees at the helm of the offense, Lutz should again be a fantasy asset in 2017.