Lutz was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and converted all six of his extra-point kicks in Sunday's 48-41 win against the Cardinals.

Although neither of the field goals against the Cardinals were long attempts, Lutz has quietly converted on his last eight field-goal tries and is now 23-of-29 on on such attempts this season. He has also only missed one extra point, out of 46 attempts, this year. Behind the Saints' high-powered attack, the rookie out of Georgia State has been a solid source of fantasy points most of the year. With his next two games indoors -- home against Tampa Bay in Week 16 and at Atlanta in Week 17 -- Lutz will avoid the winter conditions that can cause kickers headaches this time of year and will have a great opportunity to finish the year on a high note.