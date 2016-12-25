Snead gathered in two of five targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 31-24 win over the Bucs.

Snead was a distant third behind Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas in terms of wide receiver options for Drew Brees, a disappointing outcome after the second-year speedster had notched 14 receptions on 19 targets over the previous two games. The Ball State product nevertheless equaled his 2015 rookie season reception total (69) with Saturday's production, and has a new personal best in touchdowns (four) in 2016 as well.