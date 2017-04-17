Snead reported Monday for the start of the Saints' offseason program, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports.

Snead rejoined his teammates, despite not having signed his exclusive-rights tender, which would earn him only $615,000 this season. After catching 141 passes for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons since entering the league, he's clearly more valuable than that -- especially to the Saints, who traded wideout Brandin Cooks this offseason. With that in mind, Snead has decided to show faith in the belief he and New Orleans can reach a long-term deal in the near future, thus making any holdout from team activities unnecessary.