Snead left Sunday's game in Atlanta in order to be evaluated for a concussion, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Snead took a massive hit in the middle of the fourth quarter and was quickly shuttled to the locker. Although the offseason is right around the corner for the Saints, entering the concussion protocol would be an unwelcome outcome. In any case, Snead's health should be clarified by the Saints in due time.