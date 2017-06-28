Sam Shields: Eyeing return to NFL in 2018
Shields (concussion) is looking to return to the NFL in 2018, Brian Jones of 247Sports reports.
Shields suffered the fifth concussion of his career in Week 1 of last season and remained under the league protocol for head injuries through the end of the season before parting ways with Green Bay in February. It isn't clear if he's still dealing with symptoms, but the fact he's aiming to return in 2018 -- and not 2017 -- suggests he still is. The Miami (Fl.) product racked up 18 interceptions and 67 PBUs in 80 career games with the Packers and could be an interesting option on the free-agent market next offseason if he's able to prove that his latest round of head issues is behind him.
