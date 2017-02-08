Shields (concussion) was released by the Packers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shields was the first to relay the news of his release via his personal Instagram account, but the transaction had been widely anticipated for a while, as the cornerback is still recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 1 of the season. With Shields' long-term health a significant question mark and the 29-year-old due $8 million and a $500,000 workout bonus for 2017, it was an easy decision for the Packers to make him a cap casualty. Shields has stated that he wants to keep playing, but given his history with concussions, it's unclear if he'll latch on with another team.