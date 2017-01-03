Perine, a running back from Oklahoma, announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

A tank of a runner at 5-foot-10, 235 pounds, Perine has looked NFL-ready even since his true freshman season with the Sooners. He's Oklahoma's all-time rushing yardage record holder, as well as the owner of the NCAA's single-game FBS rushing yardage record with 427 yards against Kansas during the 2014 season. While his speed and athletic testing in general might not stand out, we're confident that Perine's athletic dimensions will look quite good when adjusted for weight. He's not fast, in other words, but the momentum he develops at 235 pounds makes him uniquely difficult to tackle. Also, unlike some big running backs, Perine is not at all stiff or lacking in balance. Injuries were a slight problem for Perine in 2015 and 2016, as he suffered torn ankle ligaments late during the former, and an unspecified muscle pull during the latter season, but if he can just stay healthy he has the size and skill set to emerge as a standout workhorse runner in the NFL. He figures to go in the second or third round.