Seahawks' Ahtyba Rubin: Sprains wrist
Rubin sprained his wrist in Saturday's loss to Arizona, Liz Mathews of ESPN reports.
Rubin missed time on Saturday due to his sprained wrist and his status for Week 17 remains on clear. His ability to practice this week will provide greater insight in to his availability for Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers. John Jenkins and Jarran Reed will figure to see increased roles if Rubin is sidelined.
