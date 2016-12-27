Collins had 11 touches for 47 yards Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals but could get a bigger workload in Week 17 if Thomas Rawls is limited by a shoulder injury.

It's unclear if Rawls will play Sunday, but Collins is just about all the Seahawks have left in the backfield. Collins rushed seven times for 28 yards Saturday and caught four passes for 19 yards. Rawls is scheduled for an MRI on his bruised shoulder. If he sits, Collins will start and likely would get about 20 touches (15 rushes, three to five targets).