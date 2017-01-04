Collins rushed for 55 yards on seven carries and added a four-yard catch in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Nearly half of Collins' yardage came late in the third quarter on a 26-yard burst up the gut. It was the power back's longest run of the season, and it came just in time, with starter Thomas Rawls nursing a shoulder injury. Rawls' injury will be worth monitoring heading into Seattle's playoff matchup against Detroit. Even if he's back healthy, Collins should be in line for a fair amount of action, having recorded at least eight touches in three of the past four weeks.