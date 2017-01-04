Collins rushed for 55 yards on seven carries and added a four-yard catch in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Nearly half of Collins' yardage came late in the third quarter on a 26-yard burst up the gut. It was the power back's longest run of the season, and it came just in time, with starter Thomas Rawls nursing a shoulder injury. Rawls' injury will be worth monitoring heading into Seattle's playoff matchup against Detroit. Even if he's back healthy, Collins should be in line for a fair amount of action, having recorded at least eight touches in three of the past four weeks.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola