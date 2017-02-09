Seahawks' Blair Walsh: Signs with Seattle
Walsh signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Walsh struggled mightily in 2016, missing four extra points and making 12-of-16 field goal attempts prior to being released in November. Steven Hauschka, the Seahawks' kicker in 2016, will be a free agent upon the end of the league year, meaning Walsh could be set to handle the kicking duties in Seattle in 2017.
More News
-
Blair Walsh: Released by Vikings•
-
Vikings' Blair Walsh: Misses another extra-point attempt•
-
Vikings' Blair Walsh: Vikings not making kicker change•
-
Vikings' Blair Walsh: Misses two more kicks•
-
Vikings' Blair Walsh: Third consecutive game without a miss•
-
Vikings' Blair Walsh: Misses another field goal•