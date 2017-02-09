Walsh signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Walsh struggled mightily in 2016, missing four extra points and making 12-of-16 field goal attempts prior to being released in November. Steven Hauschka, the Seahawks' kicker in 2016, will be a free agent upon the end of the league year, meaning Walsh could be set to handle the kicking duties in Seattle in 2017.

