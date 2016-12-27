Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Breaks franchise record for tackles in a season
Wagner totaled 10 tackles Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals, breaking the franchise record for tackles in a season with a league-leading 155.
Wagner surpassed Chad Brown, who had 149 tackles in 1998. It was also Wagner's ninth game this season with at least 10 tackles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Continues torrid pace in Sunday loss•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Pads league-leading total with 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Totals 10 tackles in loss to Bucs•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Totals 15 tackles, sack in win vs. Eagles•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Posts career-high 15 tackles in loss to Saints•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Leads team in tackles Sunday in best game of season•