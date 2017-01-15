Seahawks' Brandon Williams: Diagnosed with concussion Saturday
Williams has been ruled out of Saturday's divisional-round contest in Atlanta due to a concussion, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Williams was removed in the first half but wasn't downgraded to out until well after halftime. In any case, losing Williams merely hurts the Seahawks' depth at tight end, as Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson occupy to the top-2 spots of the positional group.
