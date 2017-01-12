Coach Pete Carroll relayed Thursday that Prosise (shoulder) will be a game-day decision for Saturday's playoff game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per Carroll, Prosise "made it through" the week of practice, with the running back having been listed as a full participant Thursday. Despite Prosise's encouraging listed level of practice activity Thursday, look for him to draw an official questionable designation for Saturday's tilt.