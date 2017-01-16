Prosise finished with 30 rushes for 172 yards and a touchdown, and 17 receptions (on 19 targets) for 208 yards in six games played this season.

Prosise was drafted in the third round to add depth to the Seahawks backfield after Marshawn Lynch retired last offseason. While his skill set as a former college receiver brought something unique to Seattle's offense, Prosise's rookie campaign was derailed by injuries. Prosise cracked a bone in his right hand during his NFL debut, which kept him sidelined until Week 7, and then missed the rest of the season after fracturing his scapula in Week 11. Those durability issues make Prosise hard to rely on, but he certainly showed a dynamic skill set when healthy, as he went for over 100 all-purpose yards in two of his six outings and averaged over eight yards per touch.