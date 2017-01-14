Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Saturday
Prosise (shoulder) is listed as inactive Saturday at Atlanta.
Under other regimes, Prosise may have received clearance for game action following full practices both Thursday and Friday. Rather than risk an aggravation of his healing scapula, he'll take a seat for an eighth consecutive contest. In the interim, the Seahawks will continue to trust in Thomas Rawls as the primary threat out of the backfield.
