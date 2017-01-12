Prosise (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The appearance marks Prosise's first in an official practice since he fractured his scapula in Week 11. While the achievement is notable, he must show head coach Pete Carroll that he can "go full speed" in order to suit up Saturday in Atlanta, according to Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle. If he's able to earn active status this weekend, Prosise would add a pass-catching dimension to the backfield next to the bruising style of Thomas Rawls.