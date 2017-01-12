ESPN's Sheil Kapadia relays that Prosise (shoulder) is looking doubtful to play Saturday against the Falcons.

Prosise was able to return to a limited practice Wednesday, but he'll need to show the Seahawks coaching staff that he's full-go and limitation-free before returning to game action. If Prosise remains sidelined this weekend, the Seahawks will continue to roll with a backfield featuring Thomas Rawls, Alex Collins and J.D. McKissic.