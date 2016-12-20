Prosise (shoulder) is progressing in his recovery and is expected to increase the intensity of his rehab shortly, Seahawks reporter John Boyle reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll did not provide much for details when asked about Prosise's status Tuesday, but he did express optimism and remains hopeful that Prosise will be able to return during the postseason. For now, Thomas Rawls will continue handling the bulk of the work in the Seahawks' backfield.