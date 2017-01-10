According to head coach Pete Carroll, Prosise (shoulder) will need to go full-speed this week at practice in order to play Saturday against the Falcons, 710 ESPN Seattle's Liz Mathews reports.

Prosise, who hasn't played since fracturing his scapula in Week 11, has already been cleared to practice Tuesday. Any minor setback could spell trouble for the back's chances of taking the field Saturday, so look for updates to come throughout the practice week. During practice, Prosise will likely compete with Alex Collins, Terrence Magee, and J.D, McKissic for reps behind starter Thomas Rawls.