Prosise (shoulder) isn't expected to suit up Saturday in Atlanta, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After back-to-back uncapped practices Thursday and Friday, Prosise was seemingly closing in on his first game action since Week 11. Despite the progress made, the Seahawks will hold off on reintroducing Prosise to the backfield mix until the NFC championship game, assuming they're able to beat the Falcons in the divisional round. In the meantime, Thomas Rawls will power the backfield.