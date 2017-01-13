Prosise (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Falcons, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

Prosise, who has been sidelined since fracturing his scapula in Week 11, was limited in Wednesday's practice before going in a full capacity Thursday. Although he was estimated for a full session Friday, coach Pete Carroll indicated earlier this week that Prosise will be a game-day decision to face the Falcons. While that's reflected in his questionable status, Prosise, who totaled 380 yards and a touchdown on 47 regular-season touches, would certainly bolster Seattle's backfield options if active Saturday.