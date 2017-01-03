Prosise (shoulder) may be able to practice next week if the Seahawks emerge from wild-card weekend with a victory versus the Lions, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Slated for a scan on his healing scapula Tuesday, Prosise received favorable results, spurring the optimistic outlook from head coach Pete Carroll. In the meantime, Thomas Rawls and Alex Collins will team up to power the rushing attack Saturday against the Lions. If the Seahawks defend CenturyLink Field and reach the divisional round of the postseason, Prosise appears to be a candidate to reenter the RB mix, at least on the practice front.