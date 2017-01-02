Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Will have shoulder scan Tuesday
Prosise (shoulder) will get another scan on his broken scapula Tuesday and could return in a couple weeks, should the Seahawks progress in the playoffs, Nick Patterson of HeraldNet.com reports.
Look for more updates to come in the near future as Prosise continues to rehab the shoulder aliment that has sidelined him for the past six games. Thomas Rawls will continue to start at running back Saturday against the Lions.
