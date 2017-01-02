Prosise (shoulder) will get another scan on his broken scapula Tuesday and could return in a couple weeks, should the Seahawks progress in the playoffs, Nick Patterson of HeraldNet.com reports.

Look for more updates to come in the near future as Prosise continues to rehab the shoulder aliment that has sidelined him for the past six games. Thomas Rawls will continue to start at running back Saturday against the Lions.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola