Prosise (shoulder) will practice Tuesday, according to coach Pete Carroll, 710 ESPN Seattle's Liz Mathews reports.

Prosise has been sidelined since suffering a fractured scapula in Week 11, which marked just his sixth game of this season after missing a chunk of the first half due to a wrist injury. Nonetheless, Prosise was rather impactful when healthy, as his 30 rushes for 172 yards and a touchdown and 17 receptions for 208 yards proves. In his return to practice Tuesday, Prosise will hope to be cleared for Saturday's divisional round game against the Falcons, potentially bolstering a Seahawks backfield currently led by Thomas Rawls and fellow rookie Alex Collins.

