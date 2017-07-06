Seahawks' DeShawn Shead: May not return until midseason
Shead (knee), who suffered a torn ACL in January, may not return until well into the regular season, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
Shead is essentially doubtful to be ready by Week 1, so the Seahawks continue their search for a replacement at cornerback. Rookie Shaquill Griffin has emerged as a top candidate for the job, but Jeremy Lane and Richard Sherman (knee) should see a majority of the snaps in Seattle's base defense.
