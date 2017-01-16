Shead (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Saturday's playoff loss to the Falcons, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Shead's left knee buckled while attempting to defend Falcons wideout Taylor Gabriel on a comeback route to open the second half Saturday. The fifth-year cornerback will now undergo surgery to repair his ACL, resulting in an eight-month recovery timetable. Considering Shead started all 15 games he played this season, recording 81 tackles, 14 pass deflections and one interception along the way, his injury is a considerable blow to the Seahawks secondary, which already has Earl Thomas (tibia) rehabbing an injury and Richard Sherman coming off playing the second half of the season with an MCL issue.