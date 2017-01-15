Head coach Pete Carroll told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that Shead suffered a "possible" ACL tear during Saturday's divisional-round defeat in Atlanta.

Carroll was merely surmising about Shead's health, but the cornerback's left knee indeed buckled while attempting to defend a Taylor Gabriel cut. If the Seahawks' worst fears come to pass, Shead will spend the entirety of the offseason in a rehab program and could miss a decent share of the 2017 campaign.