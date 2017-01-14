Shead is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round contest in Atlanta due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Shead's left knee buckled after he was unable to handle a wicked cut by Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel early in the second half, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR. Due to the non-contact nature of the ailment, an MRI will likely be the first order of business for Seattle's medical staff. In Shead's absence, Jeremy Lane has moved to outside cornerback, while DeAndre Elliott is handling the slot.