The Seahawks are reportedly signing Hester for their upcoming playoff run, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Hester played 12 games with the Ravens this season before being waived on Dec. 13. The veteran returner's future was in question following the release, but he will get another shot providing a spark for the Seahawks' this postseason. With Tyler Lockett injured, the team has opted to look outside of the box for a kick and punt returner by signing Hester. He racked up 466 kickoff return yards and 180 punt return yards for the Ravens this season, but also fumbled the ball five times, losing one.