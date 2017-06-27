Jordan underwent offseason knee surgery, Geoffrey C. Arnold of The Oregonian reports. "He had to get a knee cleaned up," coach Pete Carroll said. "He had some loose bodies that were getting in the way and causing some real discomfort."

The knee surgery prevented Jordan, who signed with the Seahawks in April, from taking part in any offseason practices. It isn't clear if he'll be ready to go in time for training camp.

