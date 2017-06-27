Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Undergoes knee clean-up
Jordan underwent offseason knee surgery, Geoffrey C. Arnold of OregonLive.com reports. "He had to get a knee cleaned up," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He had some loose bodies that were getting in the way and causing some real discomfort."
The knee surgery prevented Jordan from taking part in any of the Seahawks' offseason practices since he signed with the team in April. It isn't clear if he'll be ready to go in time for training camp.
