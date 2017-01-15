Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Gets in end zone in divisional-round loss

Baldwin secured five of nine targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 36-20 divisional-round loss to the Falcons.

Baldwin notched the final touchdown of the Seahawks' 2016 campaign with a 31-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, it was a fairly ordinary outing for the sixth-year pro, who recorded four catches for 49 yards in addition to the touchdown. Russell Wilson completed only 17 passes overall on the afternoon, and Baldwin did see the most targets from him by far. The sixth-year pro posted a career high in receptions (94), targets (126) and yards (1,128) in 2016, but managed only half of the career-high 14 scores he'd tallied the season prior.