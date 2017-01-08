Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Leads Seahawks in receptions, yardage in wild-card victory

Baldwin secured 11 of 12 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-6 wild-card win over the Lions. He also gained six yards on one rush.

Russell Wilson's favorite target came through in impressive fashion to open the postseason, notching team highs in receptions, targets and yardage. Baldwin had two particularly noteworthy catches, both on the Seahawks' final drive. The first was a nifty third-down grab with 4:18 remaining in which Baldwin trapped the pass against and around his body, preventing it from hitting the ground. The play was originally ruled incomplete, but Seattle won its instant replay appeal, extending the drive. The six-year veteran then closed out the possession by essentially swiping a would-be touchdown from teammate Jermaine Kearse, as he plucked Rusell Wilson's throw out of the air while trailing Kearse on a seam route. Baldwin would do well to bring his A-game again for what could be a high-scoring affair against the Falcons in next Saturday's divisional playoff showdown.