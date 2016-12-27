Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Posts career day in loss to Cardinals

Baldwin set career highs with 13 receptions on 19 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals.

Baldwin got eight more targets than his previous career high. After Tyler Lockett left with a lower leg injury, 14 of Russell Wilson's 32 attempts went to Baldwin. Lockett is out for the season. Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson figure to be more involved, but Baldwin should continue to get a heavy workload in Week 17 and the playoffs. Baldwin has 92 receptions this year, three from setting the franchise record. He is 203 yards from surpassing Steve Largent's mark for receiving yardage at 1,287 in 1985.