Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Tallies 44 yards in win

Baldwin nabbed two of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Baldwin did the bulk of his damage on a 41-yard go late in the first half that helped set up the Seahawks' go-ahead score. The speedster failed to live up to his incredible scoring pace from late last season, but still set career marks in catches, targets and yards in 2016 while maintaining his typical chunk-play ability. He should get a favorable match up in the playoffs against either Detroit's middle-of-the-road pass defense or a Green Bay team that has been torched at points this season.