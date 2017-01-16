Thomas (tibia) should be ready for the beginning of the 2017 season, Liz Mathews of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Thomas was placed on injured reserve after breaking his left tibia during Seattle's resounding Week 13 win over the Panthers. His absence was sorely felt by the Seahawks defense, but news that he should be back healthy to start next season should at least offer some solace.

