Gilliam has signed a one-year offer sheet with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Seahawks will have five days to match Gilliam's offer sheet if they hope to retain him. If Seattle does not match the offer, Gilliam will head to San Francisco and look to help improve one of the league's worst offensive lines.
