Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Returns to Saturday's game
Ifedi (ankle) returned to Saturday's divisional-round contest at Atlanta, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Despite having his left ankle rolled up on during the Seahawks' first drive of the game, Ifedi took over his spot at right guard in the latter stages of the second quarter. The move pushes Rees Odhiambo back to the sideline.
