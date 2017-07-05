Lane is the frontrunner to take DeShawn Shead's (knee-ACL) place in the starting lineup, Greg Bell of The News Tribune reports. "Jeremy has really applied himself. He sees the opportunity. He's really going for it," head coach Pete Carroll said.

Shead remains in recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Considering he suffered the injury during January's playoff loss to the Falcons, he's a longshot to be ready to play in time for the season opener. However, his injury opens a spot in the starting lineup, and that's where Lane fits in. Although Lane will need to fend off rookie Shaquill Griffin to secure the job, if he prevails Lane should be in store for a significant bump in playing time until Shead returns to full health.