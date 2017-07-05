Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Leading candidate for starting job
Lane is the frontrunner to take DeShawn Shead's (knee-ACL) place in the starting lineup, Greg Bell of The News Tribune reports. "Jeremy has really applied himself. He sees the opportunity. He's really going for it," head coach Pete Carroll said.
Shead remains in recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Considering he suffered the injury during January's playoff loss to the Falcons, he's a longshot to be ready to play in time for the season opener. However, his injury opens a spot in the starting lineup, and that's where Lane fits in. Although Lane will need to fend off rookie Shaquill Griffin to secure the job, if he prevails Lane should be in store for a significant bump in playing time until Shead returns to full health.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Competing for starting CB job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Signs with Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Activated from PUP•
-
Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane unlikely to be ready for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Jeremy Lane's injury recovery a 'long process'•
-
Seahawks GM Schneider: Jeremy Lane needs knee surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...