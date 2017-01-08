Kearse secured two of three targets for 14 yards in Saturday's 26-6 wild-card win over the Lions.

Kearse was the tough-luck Seahawks wideout on the night, as a fourth-quarter touchdown pass that was making a beeline for his hands was suddenly plucked out of the air by Doug Baldwin, who was trailing him on a seam route into the end zone. The lost opportunity aside, the fifth-year pro was also notably targeted on one less occasion than fellow wideout Paul Richardson, who essentially played the downfield-threat role that Tyler Lockett capably filled before succumbing to a season-ending leg injury. While the Seahawks air attack can often feature a variety of elements, Kearse appears to be potential fourth option heading into next Saturday's divisional round playoff versus the Falcons.