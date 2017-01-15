Kearse secured one of three targets for eight yards in Saturday's 36-20 divisional-round loss to the Falcons.

Kearse was essentially a non-factor once again, with his three targets tying for the second lowest among the Seahawks' receivers and tight ends. The fifth-year pro had a quiet postseason, notching just three receptions on six targets for 22 yards, although he did see teammate Doug Baldwin inadvertently steal a touchdown from him in Seattle's wild-card victory over the Lions. Despite his minimal involvement in the playoffs, Kearse did wrap up the 2016 campaign with his second-most receptions (41) in a season, although he needed a career-high 90 targets to achieve them.