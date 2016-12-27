Kearse caught four of nine targets for 37 yards and his first touchdown of the season Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals.

Kearse was more involved than usual thanks to the season-ending injury to Tyler Lockett (lower leg). But in true Kearse fashion, he caught less than half of his targets and gained less than 40 yards, despite nearly double-digit targets. He should again see more looks than usual in Week 17, but he doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.